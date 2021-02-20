Sei Investments Co. Has $43.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $43,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 198,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $152.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $153.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

