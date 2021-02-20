Sei Investments Co. Has $59.97 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Elastic worth $59,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.