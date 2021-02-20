Sei Investments Co. Has $60.68 Million Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $60,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,593,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $228.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

