Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $390,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,691.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

