Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,382 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 122,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of HP worth $51,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

