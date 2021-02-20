Sei Investments Co. Purchases 206,596 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,596 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.56% of Grocery Outlet worth $57,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $200,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $41.48 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 310,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,106 shares of company stock worth $29,169,792 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.