Sei Investments Co. Purchases 67,508 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,508 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of Essex Property Trust worth $66,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,621,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $263.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.23. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

