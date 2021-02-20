Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $49,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

