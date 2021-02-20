Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $48,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

