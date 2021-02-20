Sei Investments Co. Sells 111,922 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $71,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $417.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

