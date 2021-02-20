Sei Investments Co. Sells 385,659 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Welltower worth $47,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

