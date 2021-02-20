Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,890 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of MSCI worth $44,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $432.97 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

