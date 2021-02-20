Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $323,608.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

