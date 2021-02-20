Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

