Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,202,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,132,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $482,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $2,106,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

