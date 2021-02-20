Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 166,843 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,239,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $170.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.