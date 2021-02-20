Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

