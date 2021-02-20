Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,003 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 218.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

