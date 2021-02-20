Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

