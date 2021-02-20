Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.