Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SciPlay worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

