Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76,747 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $198,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

