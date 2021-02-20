Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Crane worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Crane by 19.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Crane by 76.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 222.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

