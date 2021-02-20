Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $29.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

