Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED opened at $268.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.89. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.