Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,454,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 410,488 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,689,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

