Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Landstar System worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

