Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.42 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

