Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,154 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS opened at $192.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

