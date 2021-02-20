Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

