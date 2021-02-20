Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,173 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10,521.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 335,620 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.99 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

