Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 129.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

