Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,747 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

