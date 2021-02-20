Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $174.85 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $177.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

