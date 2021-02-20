Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,521 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $880.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.92. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.