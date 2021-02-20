Selfkey Reaches Market Cap of $37.65 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $37.65 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,878,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

