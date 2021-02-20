Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

SRE stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

