Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

