Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $228.55 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Serum has a total market cap of $228.55 million and $225.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00008167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

