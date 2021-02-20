Serum (SRM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $225.63 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Serum has a market cap of $228.55 million and $225.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00008167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

