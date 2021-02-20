SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,933 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 172.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 979.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.