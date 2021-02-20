SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

