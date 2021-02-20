SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of SYNNEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,413,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

