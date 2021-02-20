SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 68,254 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

