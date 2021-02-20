SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 382.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $119.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.