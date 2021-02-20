SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $92,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,336 shares of company stock worth $536,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

