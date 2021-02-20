SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,263 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

