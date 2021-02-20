SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NICE by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NICE by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.54.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

