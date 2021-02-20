SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CareDx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

