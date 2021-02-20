SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SLM by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM opened at $15.06 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

